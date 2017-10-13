Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah on Thursday signed a landmark reconciliation agreement in Cairo.

"The two sides agreed in principle to allow the legitimate Palestinian government to return to Gaza in accordance with [Palestinian] law," said Azzam al Ahmad at a news conference. He led Fatah's delegation at the Cairo talks,

Hamas and Fatah have been rivals since 2006 when Fatah did not accept Hamas’s 2006 election victory in Gaza. Hamas took full control of the Gaza Strip after forcing Fatah out a year later.

Many reconciliation efforts, organised mostly by Egypt, have failed since then. Only in June 2014 did Hamas agree to a national unity government that was formed under President Mahmoud Abbas. This would oversee all Palestinian territories, including Gaza, but it never came into effect.

Thursday’s deal dictates that Presidential Guard units linked to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority would be deployed along Gaza’s southern border with Egypt no later than November 1, according to Ahmad.

Egypt’s mediation

Ahmad praised Egypt's role in helping to achieve Palestinian national reconciliation and providing a venue for the talks.

Egypt helped mediate several previous attempts to reconcile the two movements and form a power-sharing unity government in Gaza and the West Bank, where Abbas and the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority are based.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who came to power in 2013 after he ousted Egypt's first-ever democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi, supports Fatah.

Morsi was the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, which has close ties with Hamas.

Egypt supports a solution which would empower Fatah as the legitimate force in Palestine.

Rafah crossing