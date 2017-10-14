WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kidnapped US-Canadian couple returns to Canada
The couple was freed in Pakistan this week nearly five years after being kidnapped in Afghanistan.
Kidnapped US-Canadian couple returns to Canada
The family travelled from Pakistan to London and then to Toronto, where they arrived late on Friday. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2017

A kidnapped US-Canadian couple freed in Pakistan this week, nearly five years after being abducted in neighbouring Afghanistan, has returned to Canada, the Canadian government said on Friday.

American Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle, were kidnapped while backpacking in Afghanistan in 2012 by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, which the United States has long accused Pakistan of failing to fight.

They had three children while in captivity.

"Today, we join the Boyle family in rejoicing over the long-awaited return to Canada of their loved ones," the Canadian government said in a statement.

The family travelled from Pakistan to London and then to Toronto, where they arrived late on Friday, Canadian broadcaster CTV News tweet said.

They are expected to travel to Boyle's family home in Smiths Falls, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Ottawa, to be reunited with his parents.

Canada has been actively engaged with Boyle's case at all levels and will continue to support the family, the government added.

Recommended

"At this time, we ask that the privacy of Mr Boyle’s family be respected," it said.

Refusal to board US military plane

Media reported that Boyle's parents, Patrick and Linda Boyle, had acquired car-seats to help bring home the three grandchildren they have never met.

The journey home was complicated by Boyle's refusal to board a US military aircraft in Pakistan, according to two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. Boyle instead asked to be flown to Canada.

Boyle had once been married to the sister of an inmate at the US military detention center at Guantanamo Bay. The marriage ended and the inmate was later released to Canada.

The families of the captives have been asked repeatedly why Boyle and Coleman, who was pregnant at the time, had been backpacking in such a dangerous region.

Boyle's family spent five years fighting to keep the case in the media spotlight in Canada, sharing the few "proof of life" videos or letters they received over the years.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria