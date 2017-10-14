WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh safe zones protect unaccompanied Rohingya children
Some 515,000 Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh, fleeing persecution in Myanmar since August 25. Many of the refugees are unaccompanied children who are at high risk of being trafficked.
CAPTION: Many never went to school in their country of birth, where the Buddhist majority treat the Rohingya with contempt. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2017

Aid organizations in Bangladesh are scrambling to set up schools and safe zones to protect the most vulnerable Rohingya children, who have either been orphaned or separated from their parents.

More than half-a-million Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar have arrived in Bangladesh in recent weeks including some 300,000 children.

The UN says hundreds of those children are unaccompanied and are at a high risk of being trafficked in Bangladesh. 

Inside the schools, memories of the violence the children have fled in Myanmar are never far away.

"The Rakhine Buddhists burned my house. They killed people with bullets and raped the women,” said Sayed Nul, a Rohingya refugee, inside one of many schools that have sprung up in Bangladeshi camps.

Recommended

Teachers said they are trying their best to help them forget the violence.

"They are children, they don't understand what is happening. We try to make them forget the past so that they are not traumatised," said Shamsul Alam, a teacher.

On September 25, Bangladesh said it is planning to build special shelters for 6,000 Rohingya Muslim children who entered the country without parents or guardians.

TRT World 's Christine Pirovolakis has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
