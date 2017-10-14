Baghdad has set a pre-dawn Sunday deadline for Kurdish Regional Government forces (Peshmerga) to abandon positions in the disputed oil province of Kirkuk they took during the fightback against Daesh, a senior KRG official said.

The reported ultimatum comes as thousands of Iraqi troops and allied militia are locked in an armed standoff with KRG Peshmerga fighters near ethnically divided but historically Kurdish-majority Kirkuk.

Tensions have soared between the erstwhile allies in the war against Daesh since a Kurdish vote for independence last month, drawing urgent appeals for calm from the US-led coalition supporting the campaign.

"The deadline set for the Peshmerga to return to their pre-June 6, 2014 positions will expire during the night," the KRG official said asking not to be identified.

Asked at what time, he said 2am on Sunday (2300 GMT Saturday).

The official's comments came as Iraqi President Fuad Masum, who is himself a Kurd, was holding urgent talks with KRG leaders in the city of Sulaimaniyah in the south of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

No statements have emerged from the meetings.