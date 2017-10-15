WORLD
2 MIN READ
China issues a 'dos and don’ts' booklet for tourists in Singapore
The Chinese embassy in Singapore issued the booklet as a part of efforts to improve the image of Chinese tourists abroad after their bad behaviour has made international headlines.
China issues a 'dos and don’ts' booklet for tourists in Singapore
Chinese tourists arrive at the lobby of Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa casino in Singapore on April 29, 2013. (Reuters/File)
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2017

Chinese tourists have developed an unflattering reputation in some countries.

Last week, seven Chinese tourists were fined $16,000 US dollars for chasing Tibetan antelopes with four-wheel drives inside a national reserve in Tibet.

Pictures and video footage of the endangered animals, forwarded by netizens, triggered public anger.

The Chinese government has been long trying to improve the image of Chinese tourists after incidents abroad made international headlines.

Recommended

Three years ago, China's State Tourism Bureau created a blacklist that seeks to ban known trouble-makers from heading overseas for up to ten years.

Sandy Huang finds out how a small booklet could guide tourists to Singapore on the "dos and dont's" while visiting the country. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria