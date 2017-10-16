Sooronbai Jeenbekov, a protege of the outgoing president, won Sunday's vote with 55 percent – a stronger result than the near tie polls had predicted.

Opposition leader Omurbek Babanov on Monday conceded defeat but said he would investigate irregularities.

The election was seen as a test of stability in the central Asian country where Russia still holds considerable sway and two previous leaders were ousted in violent riots.

The vote was competitive and candidates could, in general, campaign freely, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said.

But cases of misuse of public resources, pressure on voters and vote-buying remained a concern, it added.

The election "contributed to the strengthening of democratic institutions by providing for an orderly transfer of power," the mission's statement said.

An official confirmation of the figures is expected within a week. An unchallenged result would mark the first peaceful transition of power between full-time presidents in the mostly Muslim nation.