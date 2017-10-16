POLITICS
3 MIN READ
"Me Too" stories of sexual assault flood social media
Harvey Weinstein scandal results in women all across the globe speaking out against sexual abuse.
"Me Too" stories of sexual assault flood social media
Facebook, Twitter and Google logos seen in this undated photo. AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2017

Thousands of women around the world who have been sexually harassed or assaulted are using the hashtag #metoo on social media to highlight the extent of the problem.

In the wake of allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein that he sexually harassed or assaulted women, Twitter and Facebook have ignited with personal stories of abuse.

It started on Sunday with American actress Alyssa Milano calling on Twitter users to write "Me too" if they have ever been sexually assaulted or harassed to "give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

Women - and men - quickly responded on Twitter and Facebook.

One Twitter user wrote: "Me too. Harassed at work at multiple companies, stalked, assaulted. ....almost all of my friends have similar stories. We need to speak up."

Another posted: "#MeToo. By different men at different times. Experiences make you question your worth & affect you for the rest of your life. Never same."

Recommended

On Facebook, users across the globe updated their status to simply "Me Too".

Men have been also been posting their support.

Will Goodman, a 37-year-old journalist in New York wrote on his Facebook status, "I'm at a loss for words and literally crying as I see 'Me, too' stream on my NewsFeed."

"I have always known that it is more widespread than acknowledged and to have these stark visual moments on social media is horrifying and heartbreaking," Goodman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Weinstein's accusers include the actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who told The New York Times that she was sexually harassed by Weinstein more than 20 years ago, and actress and director Angelina Jolie, who told the publication that she "had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth and as a result chose never to work with him again."

The 65-year-old movie producer has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each