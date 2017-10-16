Thousands of women around the world who have been sexually harassed or assaulted are using the hashtag #metoo on social media to highlight the extent of the problem.

In the wake of allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein that he sexually harassed or assaulted women, Twitter and Facebook have ignited with personal stories of abuse.

It started on Sunday with American actress Alyssa Milano calling on Twitter users to write "Me too" if they have ever been sexually assaulted or harassed to "give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

Women - and men - quickly responded on Twitter and Facebook.

One Twitter user wrote: "Me too. Harassed at work at multiple companies, stalked, assaulted. ....almost all of my friends have similar stories. We need to speak up."

Another posted: "#MeToo. By different men at different times. Experiences make you question your worth & affect you for the rest of your life. Never same."