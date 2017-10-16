A meeting of Turkey's National Security Council (MGK) on Monday proposed a 90-day extension of the state of emergency to better enable the fight against terror groups, including the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO), Daesh and PKK, the council said in a statement.

Turkey also backed Baghdad’s operation in Kirkuk while recommending that Turkish airspace be closed to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, the statement released following the meeting added.

Referring to the meeting of Turkey’s senior military and political figures, the statement said: “Our sensitivity and anticipation of the central Iraqi administration’s operation in Kirkuk… and the aim to establish the city according to its historical depth has been particularly emphasised.”

The council called for the federal government in Baghdad to take control of the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing, also known as the Habur crossing, between Turkey and the KRG.

It also proposed closing Turkish airspace for flights heading to or departing from the KRG.

The referendum held by the KRG in northern Iraq in September, deemed illegal by the Iraqi government, as well as the necessary precautions that need to be taken in its aftermath, were also discussed at the meeting.