Somalis injured in Mogadishu bombing being treated in Turkey
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed says his government and the Somali people will not forget Turkey's help.
Currently 33 staff members of the Turkish Health Ministry are in Somalia and more patients could be transferred to Turkey if necessary, the deputy PM Recep Akdag said. / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2017

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag has said that 40 Somalis, including three children, who got injured in Saturday’s truck bombing in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara late on Monday.

More than 300 people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded by twin bomb explosions in Mogadishu.

On Monday morning, Turkey's Health Minister Ahmet Demircan arrived in the Somali capital to oversee Turkish assistance accompanied by 33 staff, including a medical team specialising in emergency services, the Turkish Embassy said in a statement.

TRT World 's Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
