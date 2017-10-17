Search-and-rescue teams combed through gutted homes across California’s celebrated wine country on Monday, looking for the charred bodies of those killed in the state’s deadliest wildfires, as survivors slowly began returning home.

At least 41 people have been confirmed dead in the week of fires. With 88 people still unaccounted for in Sonoma County alone, local officials said they expected the death toll to rise.

“I would expect to find some of the missing in their burned-out homes,” Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano told reporters at a Monday morning news briefing, standing in front of maps and charts of the 14 still-burning blazes.

The sheriff said he believed many others had survived the fast-moving flames. Most of the 1,863 people so far listed in missing-persons reports have turned up safe, including many evacuees who failed to alert authorities after fleeing their homes.

Hopes for victims known to have been in the direct path of the flames will dwindle as each day passes, Giordano said.

TRT World’sMary MacCarthy reports.

The driver of a private water tender died in Napa County in a vehicle rollover on Monday, officials said.

Tens of thousands of people who fled the flames in hard-hit Sonoma County and elsewhere were allowed to return home, with about 40,000 still displaced.

At least 5,700 homes and businesses have been destroyed by the wildfires that erupted a week ago and consumed an area larger than New York City. Entire neighbourhoods in the city of Santa Rosa were reduced to ashes.

About 11,000 firefighters supported by air tankers and helicopters were battling the flames, which have consumed more than 213,000 acres (86,200 hectares). Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency, was hopeful the blazes would be contained by Friday.

Firefighters gained control of two of the deadliest fires in wine country’s Napa and Sonoma counties. The Tubbs fire was 70 percent contained and the Atlas fire 68 percent contained, Cal Fire said. Half of the Redwood Valley fire was extinguished by Monday.