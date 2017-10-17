The Baghdad-based Iraqi central government said on Sunday that PKK militants were among the Kurdish Regional Government's forces in the disputed oil province of Kirkuk.

Baghdad said the move amounted to a "declaration of war" on its forces, which have been engaged in a standoff with the KRG's Peshmerga fighters over the ethnically-mixed province.

The National Security Council headed by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said it viewed as a "dangerous escalation" and a "declaration of war" the presence of "fighters not belonging to the regular security forces in Kirkuk," including terrorists from PKK.

In a statement published after a meeting in Baghdad, which was attended by top military and security commanders, the government said it would seek to impose its authority over Kirkuk and other disputed areas.

While the KRG in northern Iraq is an autonomous entity within the country, Kirkuk province had been designated outside of its jurisdiction.

The KRG's forces occupied the region in 2014 when the Iraqi government's forces collapsed in the face of an onslaught from Daesh.

Kirkuk and other disputed territories were included in the KRG's non-binding referendum on independence from Iraq last month.

KRG rejects Baghdad's demands

Political leaders in the KRG rejected on Sunday the Iraqi government demand that it cancels the outcome last month's independence referendum.

The Iraqi government had made the demand as a precondition for talks to resolve the dispute.

KRG leaders who met to discuss the crisis in the northern Iraqi town of Dokan renewed their offer to "resolve peacefully" the crisis with Baghdad, KRG President Masoud Barzani's aide, Hemin Hawrami, said on Twitter.

The meeting was attended by Barzani, Iraqi President Fuad Masum, and Hero Talabani, the wife of Jalal Talabani, an Iraqi Kurdish leader who died earlier this month.

They also rejected what they described as "military threats" from Iraqi forces against the KRG's Peshmerga fighters, and pledged to defend KRG-held territory in case of an attack.

KRG officials also denied that PKK militants were present in Kirkuk though one said that sympathisers of the group were. "There are no PKK forces in Kirkuk, but there are some volunteers who sympathise with the PKK," said General Jabar Yawer, secretary general of the Peshmerga Ministry.

The PKK, considered to be a terrorist organisation by neighbouring Turkey as well as the United States and the European Union, is based in the Qandil Mountains of northern Iraq but has mainly directed its attacks at Turkey over a period of four decades.

Its militants and affiliated groups have however been actively involved in conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Iran.

Kirkuk dispute

The KRG's Peshmerga fighters rejected a warning from an Iraqi paramilitary force to withdraw from a strategic junction south of Kirkuk, which controls the access to some of the region's main oilfields, a KRG security official told Reuters on Sunday.