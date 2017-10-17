TÜRKİYE
Twelve injured by bomb attack in Turkey's Mersin
A police vehicle was targeted on the street where the Mersin governor's office is located.
The blast occurred on a main road in Turkey's Mediterranean coastal city of Mersin. / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2017

At least 12 policemen were wounded in a bomb attack targeting a police vehicle in Turkey's southern Mersin city on Tuesday.

An image of the street published on news broadcaster NTV's website showed smoke billowing from the area, which had been cordoned off by police.

Ambulances and police were dispatched to the scene of blast in central Yenisehir district, Mersin’s Chief Public Prosecutor Mustafa Ercan told Anadolu Agency.

The wounded were taken to various hospitals in the city, he said, adding an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Mersin Mayor Burhanettin Kocamaz told news channel Haberturk that the attack took place on the street where the local governor's office is located. He said the police vehicle was moving at the time of the attack.

As yet no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The PKK, which has waged a three-decade long armed campaign in southeastern Turkey, has targeted police in similar attacks in the past.

The group is designated as a terror organisation by Turkey as well as the US and the EU.

Left-wing militants and Daesh have also carried out deadly attacks in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
