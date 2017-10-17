WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey slams German police over pro-PKK tweet
German intelligence agency BfV said in its annual report that the PKK managed to double its revenues from donations in Germany within the last 10 years.
Turkey slams German police over pro-PKK tweet
PKK terror group supporters can be seen waving the terror group's flags in this undated photo. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2017

Germany's Frankfurt police force sparked outrage among Turkish social media users on Monday by posting a controversial pro-PKK tweet on its official account.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU - has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state for over three decades. 

The group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief suspension of hostilities. Since then, authorities say it has killed around 1,200 people, including women and children.

Turkey's Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin slammed German police on Tuesday for the tweet, which was interpreted as a support for a rally held in Germany's Frankfurt by PKK sympathisers.

The tweet which translated to: "We are here for you tonight, 'Freedom for Ocalan, Free Kurdistan'," also caused an uproar with Germany's Turkish population.

Around 500 pro-PKK demonstrators gathered at Kennedy Square in Frankfurt on Monday and shouted anti-Turkey slogans.

Recommended

The protest passed without any confrontation with the police.

Some of the PKK sympathisers carried pro-PKK posters and flags that the German Federal Interior Ministry prohibited in March.

Burak Kararti, the Turkish Consulate General in Frankfurt, said the local police did not intervene to stop the protesters carrying posters of the group's jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan during the rally.

Kararti told Anadolu Agency that they have conveyed Turkey’s protest, and called on German authorities to take necessary measures against terrorist propaganda and impose a ban on PKK symbols.

Germany’s reluctance to take serious measures against the activities of PKK has been a major source of tension between the two NATO allies.

Germany outlawed the PKK in 1993, but the country's authorities have been reluctant to take strong measures against the funding, propaganda and recruitment activities of the group, despite repeated warnings from Turkey.

The group has nearly 14,000 followers among Germany’s immigrant population, according to the German domestic intelligence agency BfV.

SOURCE:TRT World, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action