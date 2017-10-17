Germany's Frankfurt police force sparked outrage among Turkish social media users on Monday by posting a controversial pro-PKK tweet on its official account.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU - has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state for over three decades.

The group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief suspension of hostilities. Since then, authorities say it has killed around 1,200 people, including women and children.

Turkey's Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin slammed German police on Tuesday for the tweet, which was interpreted as a support for a rally held in Germany's Frankfurt by PKK sympathisers.

The tweet which translated to: "We are here for you tonight, 'Freedom for Ocalan, Free Kurdistan'," also caused an uproar with Germany's Turkish population.

Around 500 pro-PKK demonstrators gathered at Kennedy Square in Frankfurt on Monday and shouted anti-Turkey slogans.