A set of satellite images released on Tuesday by global rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) have shown the charred remains of at least 288 villages destroyed in fire by Myanmar's army in northern Rakhine State.

The images released by HRW in its report, show destruction of tens of thousands of structures, primarily homes of ethnic Rohingya Muslims, who have fled to Bangladesh after a massive operation by Myanmar army against the Rohingya rebels and ordinary villagers.

TRT World'sBen Said has more.

Some 582,000 Rohingya are now known to have fled since violence erupted when rebels of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) hit army bases and police posts on August 25 followed by a campaign of what the UN has declared "ethnic cleansing" by the military.

"These latest satellite images show why over half a million Rohingya fled to Bangladesh in just four weeks," the report quoted Phil Robertson , HRW's deputy Asia director, as saying.

"The Burmese military destroyed hundreds of Rohingya villages while committing killings, rapes, and other crimes against humanity that forced Rohingya to flee for their lives," he said, using another name of Myanmar.

HRW said the imagery suggested that the burning of Rohingya villages continued despite officials claimed to have ceased the "clearance operation".

"It also shows that at least 66 villages were burned after September 5, when security force operations supposedly ended, according to a September 18 speech by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi," HRW said.