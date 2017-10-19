At least five people were shot dead on Wednesday in clashes between protesters and security forces in Togo's two largest cities after soldiers and police launched teargas to prevent the latest anti-government protest.

Opposition parties had refused to cancel plans for demonstrations on Wednesday and Thursday, despite a government ban on weekday protests on security grounds.

Togo's security minister Damehame Yark says at least five people have been killed in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters demonstrating for presidential term limits.

"Security forces aren't the only ones in possession of weapons so it's difficult to say who fired," he told reporters.

Around 60 people were detained.

The opposition coalition said separately there had been "two deaths, including an 11-year-old schoolboy" as well as "at least 20 serious injuries" in Lome alone.

Opposition teargassed

This week's planned protests are the latest against President Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 and whose family has ruled the West African nation since 1968.

Earlier Wednesday, streets in Lome were blocked and most shops were shut in the commercial area of Deckon, according to reporters in the city.

"We've decided to stick it out," said one bare-chested protester who had wrapped his T-shirt around his head. "We're not afraid of teargas. The fight must continue."

In Be, an opposition stronghold in the southeast of Lome, the security services fired teargas and rubber bullets to try to prevent crowds from joining the planned march to the National Assembly.

Groups of youths blocked main roads around the district with makeshift barricades of stones, burning tyres, tree trunks or burned-out cars.

"The army has locked down everywhere and there are small groups that the opposition is calling 'militiamen' with sticks who are warning people not to go to the march," said Amnesty International's country director, Aime Adi.

Eric Dupuy, spokesman for the main opposition National Alliance for Change (ANC) party, said assembly points for the march had been "taken over by the security forces".