Brazilian President Michel Temer survived a first vote by lawmakers on Wednesday in a case that holds the potential of suspending him from office.

A Chamber of Deputies committee voted 39-26 against putting the president on trial on charges of obstruction of justice and leading a criminal organization.

The committee recommendation will be considered by all 513 deputies next week, Speaker Rodrigo Maia said.

If two-thirds of the deputies accepted the indictment, Temer would be suspended for up to six months, pending a trial in the country's highest court.

The Chamber of Deputies already denied a request by Brazil's top prosecutor in March to try Temer on a corruption charge.