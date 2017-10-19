Two-thirds of Afghan girls do not attend school due to growing insecurity and poverty, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday, underlining the challenges of educating women in the patriarchal country 16 years after the Taliban were ousted.

While many more girls are receiving education than during the Taliban's repressive 1996-2001 regime, progress has stalled in recent years, the rights group warned, with the proportion of female students falling in parts of the country.

About 85 percent of the 3.5 million children out of school are girls, the New York-based organization said in a report based on research in four provinces and government data.

"Sixteen years after the US-led military intervention in Afghanistan ousted the Taliban, an estimated two-thirds of Afghan girls do not attend school," it said.

But the rights group warned the real situation was likely much worse because Afghanistan does not record children as being out of school until they have failed for three years to attend class.

"Overstated high numbers [for girls' attendance] have helped give the impression that there is a continued positive trajectory, when in fact numbers are actually decreasing in some parts of the country," the report said.