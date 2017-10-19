German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised Turkey on Thursday for its handling of refugees, saying the EU has obligations in this regard under the EU-Turkey deal.

"I will also make clear that Turkey is doing a great job on the refugees and that we have obligations under the EU-Turkey deal," Merkel said at the start of the EU summit in Brussells.

"We have promised 3 billion euros for the coming years in addition to the 3 billion that we have already committed. We need to deliver on this promise," she added.

Turkey and the EU signed the deal in March last year, aimed at discouraging irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving conditions of nearly 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The deal included a $6.8 billion aid package to help Turkey care for millions of refugees hosted in the country.

Turkey on the other hand has spent more than 30 billion dollars on the refugees since the conflict in neighbouring Syria began in 2011.

The 2016 deal was also meant to facilitate EU visas for Turkish citizens, a clause that Ankara says has not been fulfilled.

"Constitutional solution" to Catalonia crisis

Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron voiced strong support for Madrid in the Catalan independence crisis, backing the Spanish government's response to the country's worst political crisis in decades.

EU leaders closed ranks behind Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, saying the standoff over Catalonia's independence drive must be settled within the provisions of Spain's constitution.

The show of unity comes as Madrid vowed to take back some of the Catalan regional government's powers and its leader warned he could declare independence, deepening the crisis still further.

"We back the position of the Spanish government," Merkel said as she arrived for the summit.