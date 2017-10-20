TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
D8 aiming to enhance energy trade and cooperate on global challenges
Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the D8 countries need to cooperate more in dealing with global challenges of drought, racism, mass migration and poverty.
D8 aiming to enhance energy trade and cooperate on global challenges
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends the 17th Session of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Summit at Istanbul Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Center, in Istanbul. / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2017

Turkey wants to enhance energy trade and cooperation to deal with global challenges among the Developing-8 states, the country’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 17th session of the D8 Council in Istanbul, Mevlut Cavusoglu said, “We can develop energy trade among the [D8] states. We can altogether realise joint energy investments.”

“In fields, such as hydrocarbon exploration and production activities, we could produce projects together,” he said.

Turkey plans to focus on “sustainable development” during its coming D8 presidency, Cavusoglu said. “Energy is especially at the top of the fields upon which we can cooperate."

Turkey will take over from Pakistan on Friday, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the international organisation.

The international summit, with the theme Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation, will be attended by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Iran's first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri and the vice president of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla will also participate.

Global challenges

Turning to global challenges, from poverty to racism, from mass migrations to drought across the world, Cavusoglu said, “Many crises, from Syria to Yemen, from Iraq to Afghanistan, from Palestine to Myanmar, are happening near the D8 countries.

Recommended

“Against all these threats, we, as the D8 countries, need to cooperate more effectively."

"During our D8 presidency, we will exert efforts to make our organisation more effective and productive,” Cavusoglu said, calling for support from member countries.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said his country had held the chair beyond the normal period of two years, since 2012.

The minister said Pakistan held a successful chairmanship and had worked to make the organisation more visible during its presidency.

He said the theme of the summit was very proper: "It reflects the objectives of the economic organisation."

The minister said the D8 was entering a new phrase and all member states needed to be much more resolved to reach goals in major areas of cooperation - industry, agriculture and food security, energy, trade, transportation and tourism.

"Pakistan is fully aware of the potential [of the organisation] ... and ready to extend full support and cooperation," Asif said.

The Developing-8, better known as the D8, was founded by then Turkish prime minister Necmettin Erbakan in 1997 through the Istanbul Declaration of Summit of Heads of State/Government.

Formed as an economic alliance, the body consists of Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture