President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called for trade with Developing8 countries in local currencies as a way to ease pressure of exchange rates on member states.

Speaking at the ninth D8 Summit in Istanbul, Erdogan said, “If we can pave the way for using our national currencies in trade among our countries, we will make a revolution in the D8 history.

"There is no need to dissolve our economies under the pressure of exchange rate,” he added.

Turkey is hosting the summit this year under the theme "Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation", taking over the the organisation's chairmanship from Pakistan.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla are attending the summit.

Erdogan urged the member states to bring together their central banks and establish a clearing house.

“We all have to embrace the D8 and make efforts to increase its efficiency, productivity and strength,” he added.

“We have the potential of wide-ranging cooperation in many fields; from good agricultural practices to clean energy, transportation to environment and education,” he said.

The Turkish president also suggested the need to include new members in the organisation.

“In a world, where everything changes, it is never acceptable that D8 remains unchanged.”

Optimising collective resources

In his remarks, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi pointed out “the vast potential and resources” of D8 countries.

“Realising our combined potential and optimising our collective resources requires cooperation and collaboration amongst us, at every level and every field,” Abbasi said.

“It is also our sincere desire to see the D8 enter the project-implementation phase with clear focus on the development, progress and prosperity of our peoples.

“We also aspire for it to have a stronger voice at the international level.”

Referrring to the handing over of the D8 presidency to Turkey, Pakistani premier said, “I am confident that your [Erdogan] wisdom, sagacity, dynamism and firm commitment will bring new vigor to the D8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.”