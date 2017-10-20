Meanwhile, a car bomb exploded outside the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday killing the driver, police said, and a witness said there were at least two bodies.

The explosion happened around noon in the village of Markaz, just over 20 kilometres (12 miles) northwest of Mogadishu, Police Major Nur Ali said, adding that police had not reached the scene which he called an area inhabited by hardline militants.

A witness in the village, who gave his name as Ahmed, said that he had seen two dead bodies.

"The car was ruined and the dead bodies were cut in halves," he said.