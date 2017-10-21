Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the US could not be called a civilised country after arrest the warrants issued for his security guards over brawling incidents in Washington DC.

"If America issues arrest warrants for my 13 bodyguards in a country where I went upon invitation, I'm sorry, but I will not say that country is civilised," Erdogan said at the Civilisations Forum at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul.

On June 15, the US issued arrest warrants for 16 people including Erdogan's bodyguards allegedly linked with a brawl outside the Turkish embassy in Washington during the Turkish president's visit in May.

Erdogan also criticised US President Donald Trump's policy regarding Muslims saying Turkey never closed its doors to people who thought differently.

"Muslims in America are facing expulsion so it means there is a problem in the country," he said.