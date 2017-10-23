A powerful typhoon ripped into central Japan early on Monday, leaving two dead and more than 10 injured, hours after millions struggled to the polls for a national election.

Authorities advised thousands living in coastal areas or near rivers to evacuate to shelters as Typhoon Lan, described as “very large and very strong,” made landfall in Shizuoka southwest of Tokyo at around 3:00 am (1800 GMT Sunday).

The storm, which had already dumped torrential rain over much of the country during the weekend, packed gusts up to 198 km (123 miles) per hour, the meteorological agency said.

Typhoon Lan, classified as an intense Category 4 storm by the Tropical Storm Risk monitoring site, was south of Japan and moving northeast at 50 kph on Sunday night, speeding up slightly, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Evacuation

Lan appeared to have weakened slightly from its peak, but it was still a powerful storm that could pound parts of Japan with more than 80 mm (3 inches) of rain an hour, an agency official told reporters.

"The wind and rain will grow stronger as the night goes on, so take measures as needed as early as possible, preferably before it gets dark," the official said.

The agency issued warnings for heavy rain and flooding on the Pacific side of Japan including the Tokyo metropolitan area, even though the typhoon is likely to be downgraded.