Lewis Hamilton moved a step closer to his fourth world championship on Sunday when he won the United States Grand Prix, coming home ahead of his nearest title rival Sebastian Vettel.

Four-time champion German Vettel came home second for Ferrari and with three races remaining trails Hamilton by 66 points in the drivers’ title race.

If Hamilton wins, or finishes anywhere in the top five, in Mexico City next weekend, he will be champion.

Hamilton’s victory, with Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finishing fifth, confirmed the team as constructors champions for 2017 and for the fourth consecutive season.

“What a beautiful day,” said Hamilton, interviewed on the podium by multiple Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt.

“I love this track and I think it is now my favourite.”

Vettel said, “It was looking good at the start, but we had to realise we couldn’t go at that pace – we were in no-man’s land and there was no secret to it. It’s not strategy. They were quicker than us – so congratulations to Lewis.”

Dutchman Max Verstappen crossed the line in third place after a controversial final corner passing move that saw his Red Bull car run off track as he swept beyond Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.

The move was investigated immediately by the stewards who gave Verstappen, who had already gone to the podium ceremony waiting room, a five seconds penalty that cost him third and lifted Raikkonen back to third for Ferrari.

All this meant that Verstappen finished fourth ahead of Bottas, Frenchman Esteban Ocon of Force India and Spaniard Carlos Sainz who finished seventh on his debut with Renault following his move from Toro Rosso.