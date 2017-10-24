WORLD
Nicaragua to join Paris climate pact
Nicaragua's decision to enter the pact means only two countries will now be outside it – the US and war-torn Syria.
FILE PHOTO: Young man collects discarded tyres in Masaya's municipal garbage dump, Nicaragua, May 7, 2015. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2017

Nicaragua is set to join the Paris climate agreement, according to an official statement and comments from Vice President Rosario Murillo on Monday.

The move leaves the United States and Syria as the only nations outside the global pact.

Nicaragua has already presented the relevant documents at the United Nations, Murillo, who is also first lady, said on local radio on Monday.

"It is the only instrument we have in the world that allows the unity of intentions and efforts to face up to climate change and natural disasters," Murillo said.

Nicaragua, a poor Central American nation that is often threatened by hurricanes, was the only nation to reject the agreement in 2015, and has argued for far more drastic action to limit rising temperatures.

US President Donald Trump said in June he would withdraw the United States from the accord, which was agreed by nearly 200 countries two years ago.

The accord seeks to limit planetary warming by curbing global emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that scientists believe drive global warming.

The administration of former US president Barack Obama had pledged deep emissions cuts as part of the deal, but his successor, Trump, has said the accord would cost America trillions of dollars, kill jobs, and hinder the oil, gas, coal and manufacturing industries.

Island nation Fiji will host the next round of UN climate talks from November 6-17 in Bonn, Germany, where environment ministers from around the world will work on a set of international guidelines for the Paris accord.

The latest round of negotiations take place after a string of powerful hurricanes ravaged Caribbean island nations and caused billions of dollars in damage along the Texas and Florida coastlines.

Climate scientists have said warmer air and water resulting from climate change may have contributed to the severity of the storms. The US Environmental Protection Agency has disputed such claims as an attempt to “politicize” natural disasters.

SOURCE:Reuters
