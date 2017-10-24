The New York attorney general has opened an investigation into sexual harassment and possible violations of civil rights laws at the Weinstein Company, the movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein and sent the company a subpoena on Monday, a source familiar with the investigation said.

The subpoena, which has not been made public, requests information regarding how each complaint related to sexual harassment or other discrimination was handled by the Weinstein company, the person familiar with the probe said.

It also asks for management’s criteria for hiring, promoting, casting, rejecting or terminating applicants or employees, the person said.

Civil rights violation

The source added that the New York subpoena is part of an investigation into whether executives at the company violated state civil rights or New York City human rights laws.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from the company earlier this month in the wake of media reports that he sexually harassed or assaulted women in incidents dating back to the 1980s.