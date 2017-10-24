WORLD
New York opens sexual harassment probe into the Weinstein Company
New York's top attorney sent the company a subpoena on Monday, requesting information regarding how complaints related to sexual harassment or other discrimination were handled by the company, says a source familiar with the probe.
Film producer and co-founder of the company, Harvey Weinstein was fired from the company earlier this month in the wake of media reports that he sexually harassed or assaulted women in 1980s. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2017

The New York attorney general has opened an investigation into sexual harassment and possible violations of civil rights laws at the Weinstein Company, the movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein and sent the company a subpoena on Monday, a source familiar with the investigation said.

The subpoena, which has not been made public, requests information regarding how each complaint related to sexual harassment or other discrimination was handled by the Weinstein company, the person familiar with the probe said.

It also asks for management’s criteria for hiring, promoting, casting, rejecting or terminating applicants or employees, the person said. 

Civil rights violation

The source added that the New York subpoena is part of an investigation into whether executives at the company violated state civil rights or New York City human rights laws.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from the company earlier this month in the wake of media reports that he sexually harassed or assaulted women in incidents dating back to the 1980s.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. 

Representatives for the Weinstein Company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In response to a request for comment on the investigation, the attorney general’s office emailed a statement from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that said, “No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear."

TheNew York Times reported earlier this month that Weinstein, 65, had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact. 

The New Yorker magazine reported that 13 women had claimed that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them.

The New York City Police Department has said it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault by Weinstein in 2004. 

The Los Angeles Police Department also said earlier this month that it is investigating a 2013 sexual assault allegation against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

