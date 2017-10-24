Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged Greece on Tuesday to not become a "safe haven" for plotters of last year's coup attempt, citing the 995 people who have applied for asylum there since the failed putsch.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, Cavusoglu said asylum seekers needed to be evaluated to determine those linked to the network of US-based clandestine leader Fetullah Gulen, blamed by Turkey for masterminding the putsch.

"We would not want our neighbour Greece, with whom we are improving our ties, to be a safe haven for Gulenists. We believe these applications will be evaluated meticulously and that traitors will not be given credit," Cavusoglu said.

"All of them should be investigated to see how many are members of FETO," the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, Cavusoglu added.

Responding to Cavusoglu's comments, Kotzias said the decisions on asylum seekers were made by the Greek judiciary and had to be respected even if "it doesn't please some."

Relations between Turkey and Greece were further strained in May after a Greek court ruled to not extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece following last year's coup attempt.