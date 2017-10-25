The trial of eleven human rights activists, accused of terrorism has begun on Wednesday in Istanbul.

The activists, who include the local head of Amnesty International and a German and a Swede, face up to 15 years in prison on charges that include membership in and aid to an "armed terrorist organisation."

The court started the trial by checking the identities of the accused.

Back in July, Turkish security forces detained 10 suspects at a meeting in a hotel on an island off Istanbul in July.

The suspects say they were attending a digital security training workshop.

Among those arrested were Amnesty International's Turkey director, Idil Eser, German citizen Peter Frank Steudtner and Swedish citizen Ali Gharavi.