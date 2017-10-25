TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says Uzbek leader's visit to Turkey is 'significant'
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's 2-day official visit to Turkey is first by Uzbek leader in nearly 20 years.
Erdogan says Uzbek leader's visit to Turkey is 'significant'
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev (L) hold a joint press conference after attending inter-delegations meeting at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on October 25, 2017. AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hailed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to Turkey -- the first by a top Uzbek leader in decades.

"This is the first visit at the presidential level in 20 years. Therefore, it is highly significant and meaningful for us," Erdogan told a news conference with Mirziyoyev at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Mirziyoyev, 60, became Uzbekistan's leader last December after the passing of his predecessor, Islam Karimov, after 27 years in office.

Erdogan called his meeting with Mirziyoyev "very productive," adding that they tackled such issues as the economy, tourism, health, and culture.

"We see that our economic and trade relations fall short of the desired level," Erdogan said, adding that last year bilateral trade totalled about $1.2 billion.

"We exceeded $900 million in the first eight months of this year. Hopefully, we will increase these figures in short order," he added.

Erdogan also announced that Turkish Airlines will launch scheduled service between Istanbul and the ancient Silk Route oasis of Samarkand starting March 16.

Recommended

'Historic' upgrading of ties

Also addressing the news conference, Mirziyoyev also said bilateral ties were discussed "deeply."

On Turkey and Uzbekistan signing a joint declaration to upgrade ties to the "comprehensive and strategic" level, he called the pact "a historic event."

Mirziyoyev also said that ahead of his visit to Turkey, he signed a decree simplifying visa procedures for Turkish citizens and ordering that business visas be issued within three days. He added that there should be no need for visas between "brotherly" countries.

He called Turkey a "dependable" country for Tashkent in the international community.

The Turkish-Uzbek Business Forum, where a number of agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries, will be held on Thursday in Istanbul.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla