Protesters took to the streets in Brazil after lawmakers threw out corruption charges against President Michel Temer on Wednesday.

The demonstrators demanded resignation of the president hours after he survived a key vote on whether he should be tried on corruption charges.

Temer succeeded in mustering support in Brazil's lower house of Congress despite abysmal approval ratings and widespread rejection among his countrymen.

To avoid being suspended and put on trial for charges of obstruction of justice and leading a criminal organisation, the president needed the support of at least one third of the 513 deputies in the Chamber of Deputies.

Temer reached the threshold of 171 about two hours into the voting, compared to 151 voting against him at that point. The final tally was expected later in the night.

Temer survived a similar vote in August on a separate bribery charge.

"This accusation is fragile, inept and worse than the first one," legislator Celso Russomanno said while voting in favor of Temer.

Opposition slams Temer

The opposition, which spent much of the day maneuvering to postpone the vote, blasted Temer.

"I vote with more than 90 percent of Brazilians who have already convicted Temer's corrupted administration," said lawmaker Luiza Erundina.