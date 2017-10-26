The European Parliament on Thursday awarded the prestigious Sakharov human rights prize to the beleaguered Venezuelan opposition, calling for a “peaceful transition to democracy” in the crisis-hit country.

The award comes after months of protests against the regime of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela left 125 people dead and as the oil-rich country teeters on the brink of economic collapse, with the population struggling with shortages of food and such basic necessities as toilet paper and soap.

“There has been a genuine economic and social crisis in Venezuela, the situation has deteriorated, we are facing a genuine humanitarian crisis,” European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said.

“We want to make an appeal, we want a pacific transition to democracy,” he added, condemning what he called Maduro’s “dictatorship”.

Announcing the award, the European Parliament said “more than 130 opponents (of the government) have been murdered and more than 500 have been arbitrarily imprisoned”.

Belgian liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt, whose liberal parliamentary group put the Venezuelans up for the award alongside the centre right EPP, urged international powers to “join us in the fight for freedom” for the country’s people.

“This award supports the fight of democratic forces in favour of a democratic Venezuela and against the Maduro regime,” he said on Facebook.

