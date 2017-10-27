Iraqi forces set a tight deadline Friday for Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) fighters to withdraw from an area on the Turkish border that is critical for oil exports.

The senior security source, asking not to be named, said KRG fighters were being given "a few hours" to pull out of the area around the Fishkhabur border post.

Clashes between the two sides had ceased "with only occasional exchanges of fire", said the source.

Iraqi forces on Thursday mounted a new assault on Kurdish fighters in the disputed oil-rich Zummar area of Nineveh province, triggering heavy artillery exchanges.

In an advance over dusty terrain with armoured vehicles, government forces recaptured villages close to the route of a strategic oil export pipeline linking the Kirkuk fields retaken from the Peshmerga forces earlier this month with the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Iraqi PM orders 24-hour halt to military operations against KRG

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi ordered a 24-hour suspension to military operations against Kurdish forces in northern Iraq, his office said in a statement on Friday.

The truce is meant to allow the deployment of Iraqi authorities at border crossings held by Kurdish forces in agreement with the KRG, it said.

Confusion over "ceasefire" news between Iraqi forces and KRG

Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters reached an agreement on Friday to stop fighting in northern Iraq, the KRG said, although the status of any ceasefire remained unclear.

A spokesman in Baghdad for the US-led coalition against Daesh earlier said the deal covered all fronts in the conflict, which broke out after Kurdish authorities held an independence referendum last month in areas of northern Iraq.