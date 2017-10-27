Kenya found itself in a dangerous limbo on Friday as violent protests rocked opposition strongholds a day after a deeply divisive election that has left eight people dead.

Plans to restage elections in the western Nyanza region where violence blocked voting on Thursday were again delayed as election chief Wafula Chebukati said he feared for the safety of his staff.

The worst crisis in Kenya in a decade, has cast a shadow over east Africa's most stable democracy and economic powerhouse.

Two people were shot dead Friday as protests raged in western towns and clashes erupted in a Nairobi slum while election officials counted votes from a ballot set to hand President Uhuru Kenyatta a landslide win after a boycott by his rival Raila Odinga.

Third voted

Initial figures suggested only about a third of registered voters turned up, tarnishing the credibility of an election boycotted by many of the 19.6 million registered voters.

In Nairobi's Kawangware slum, one man was shot dead by police as clashes erupted between ethnic groups, police said.

A witness told AFP the violence started when a group of youths "started attacking people and questioning why people never voted".

"That’s when an all-out war broke out," said local resident Josphat Ochwaya, adding that the perpetrators fled when the police turned up, but continued hurling stones at each other and at the police, who opened fire, killing one.

Shops set alight

An AFP correspondent in the slum also saw opposition supporters setting light to shops belonging to members of Kenyatta's Kikuyu tribe.

A group of young men wielding machetes could also be seen roaming around, and an AFP photographer saw a man with a deep gash to the back of his head.

A man was also shot dead during a confrontation with police in the western town of Bungoma, witnesses and police said, raising to eight the number of people killed in two days of election-related unrest.

Around 50 others were wounded on Thursday, most of them by live bullets, according to an AFP tally from officials and medics.

The confirmed casualties raise to 48 the number of people killed in election-related violence since the annulled August poll, with Human Rights Watch demanding the leaders take action.

"Kenya's repeat elections have been marred by violent protests, killings and beatings in key opposition strongholds in coastal, western and eastern parts of Kenya," said Otsieno Namwaya, Africa researcher at the New York-based watchdog.

"Kenyan leaders should call for calm, ensure that police exercise restraint in responding to protests and that there is accountability for unlawful use of force."