WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli ministers to vote on annexing several Jewish settlements
The "Greater Jerusalem Bill" as it's being called is expected to pass. But in the occupied West Bank, anger is continuing over illegal Israeli settlements.
Israeli ministers to vote on annexing several Jewish settlements
Palestinians inspect the family house of Omar Al Abed after it was demolished by Israeli authorities in the West Bank village of Kobar, near Ramallah ,Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

Israeli ministers will vote on Sunday on whether to annex several large Jewish settlements as a formal part of Jerusalem. 

They lie on land the international community recognises as Palestinian but which Israel has occupied since 1967.

"I hereby announce accelerated development in Ma'aleh Adumim. We shall build here thousands of housing unit, and we shall add the industrial and expansion zones in order to allow accelerated development of this place. This place will be a part of the state of Israel," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The "Greater Jerusalem Bill" as it's being called is expected to pass.

Recommended

If it passes, settlements of Ma'aleh Adumim, Gush Etzion, Efrat, Beitar Illit and Givat Ze'ev will be included under Jerusalem's municipal jurisdiction.

But in the occupied West Bank, anger is continuing over illegal Israeli settlements.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'