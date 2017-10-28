WORLD
Doctor in Pakistan reportedly fired for sending Facebook request to patient
The incident between a doctor and the sister of an Oscar and Emmy-winning director stirs debate on whether sending a Facebook friend request constitutes "harassment" as claimed by the celebrity.
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

A doctor in Pakistan was fired from his job after he sent a Facebook friend request to a patient, according to local media reports.

Pakistan's Oscar and Emmy-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy took to Twitter on October 23 describing the incident involving a doctor who had tended to her sister at the Agha Khan University Hospital. 

Chinoy, whose award winning films were based on the topic of women's rights abuses in the country, tweeted, "There are zero boundaries in #pakistan! Last night my sister went to AKU emergency & the doctor who tended to her tried 2 add her on FB"

She added, "I don't quite understand how doctor tending 2 emergency patients thinks it's ok to take a female patient info & add her on FB! unethical"

The director then went on to say, "Unfortunately the doctor messed with the wrong women in the wrong family and I will definitely report him! Harassment has 2 stop!"

A few days later, social media and local media outlets were abuzz with the news that the doctor in question had been relieved of his duties.

People on social media, including several local celebrities, were divided over the issue. 

Some people voiced their support to Chinoy.

Many others were of the view that the retaliatory action (of reporting and the subsequent sacking) was too harsh.

Sending a Facebook request, which can either be rejected or accepted, is not considered harassment under the country's laws.

But hospitals or other organisations can take action based on their own policies.

People also pointed out that the doctors act did not constitute harassment since the request could either have been easily avoided or denied.

SOURCE:TRT World
