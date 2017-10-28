At least 49 Daesh-linked suspects were arrested in Turkey's capital Ankara early on Saturday, according to police officials.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the Ankara chief public prosecutor's office had issued arrest warrants for 55 foreign nationals, as part of an investigation against the terrorist group.

On Saturday, the police arrested 49 of the 55 suspects during the operation in Ankara.

Another four people were arrested in Istanbul's commercial district, suspected of preparing an attack in the name of Daesh.