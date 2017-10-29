WORLD
ATMs in Delhi provide clean water amid growing water shortage
In most parts of India, supplying clean drinking water remains a huge challenge as 76 million people in the country have no access to safe water, according to WaterAid.
This TRT World screencapture image shows the so-called water ATM that provides clean drinking water to the urban slums of Delhi, October 29, 2017. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2017

In slums of Delhi, a water ATM pilot project provides purified and safe drinking water to the urban poor. 

In most parts of India, access to clean drinking water remains a huge challenge. 

Seventy-six million people in India have no access to safe water, according to WaterAid.

Many people are forced to rely on water tankers supplied by the government or drink impure water.

But now, for as little as 6 cents, locals can buy 20 litres of water, whenever they want. The ATM runs 24/7 and can be operated through a smart card.

"There is no human intervention, this ATM is completely online- and runs on solar power. So even when there is no electricity, it can run," said Amit Mishra, general manager operations of Sarvajal.

"Every transaction is recorded. So we can help the government understand water consumption patterns as well."

TRT World’sNeha Poonia reports from New Delhi.

SOURCE:TRT World
