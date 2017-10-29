WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus plunges into river in Nepal, killing at least 31 people
Government officials say some passengers were still trapped inside the bus but police warn their chances of survival were slim as the rescue started hours after the crash.
Bus plunges into river in Nepal, killing at least 31 people
Rescuers work to locate survivors and remove bodies after a bus crashed into a river in Nepal. October 28, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2017

A bus carrying passengers returning from a Hindu festival to the Nepali capital of Kathmandu skidded off the main highway and plunged into a river on Saturday, killing at least 31 people and leaving others trapped, officials said.

The accident occurred around dawn, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of the city on the Prithvi Highway that connects Kathmandu with the southern plains.

"We have recovered 31 bodies and are looking for more," government official Ram Mani Mishra said from the scene. 

"It's highly unlikely for anyone to survive for so long under water."

Rescuers on rubber boats and police divers managed to spot the bus hours after the crash and were trying to lift it from water with the help of a crane, Mishra said.

Recommended

Apart from the deaths, 16 people have been injured, government administrator Shyam Prasad Bhandari said. Two with grave injuries were taken to Kathmandu while the rest were treated at a local hospital, he said.

Police said survivors were thrown out of the bus windows but another 13 people were still believed to be trapped in the bus.

The bus had left Rajbiraj town in the southeastern plains on Friday night.

Road accidents are common in mostly mountainous Nepal, where police say about 1,800 people die in crashes every year.

Accidents are also blamed on poorly maintained and crowded vehicles.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives