This Syrian boy lost his legs in the bombing of Idlib
Ten-year-old Abdulbasit Alsattuf caught the world's attention eight months ago when footage of the aftermath of an air strike in Syria's Idlib went viral. He's now making progress and trying out his new prosthetic legs at a centre in Hatay.
A ten years old Syrian boy named Abdulbasit Alsattuf (C), lost both of his legs in an airstrike in Syria, receives prosthetic legs in Reyhanli district of Hatay, Turkey on September 29, 2017. / AA
October 29, 2017

This ten-year-old caught the world's attention eight months ago when a video of him crying out for his father after an airstrike on his Idlib home surfaced, showing the devastating impact of Syria's war.

But Abdulbasit Alsattuf was brought to Turkey by Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and is now making progress, as he tries out his new prosthetic legs at a centre in Turkey's Hatay province.

"I feel like what I used to feel when I was able to walk, it is good," he says.

"I'm thinking of walking and running and everything."

Now with the support of Alliance of International Doctors (AID) and Zakat House of Kuwait, he can walk. 

TRT World’sSara Firth reports from Turkish-Syrian border.

