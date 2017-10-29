This ten-year-old caught the world's attention eight months ago when a video of him crying out for his father after an airstrike on his Idlib home surfaced, showing the devastating impact of Syria's war.

But Abdulbasit Alsattuf was brought to Turkey by Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and is now making progress, as he tries out his new prosthetic legs at a centre in Turkey's Hatay province.

"I feel like what I used to feel when I was able to walk, it is good," he says.

"I'm thinking of walking and running and everything."