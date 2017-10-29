POLITICS
Galatasaray suffer first loss of the season
A goalless first half that saw two players sent off opened the game up with Trabzonspor putting two into the net before Galatasaray managed to pull one back in the dying minutes of the game to hand Trabzonspor a 2-1 victory.
Selcuk Inan and Sofiane Feghouili of Galatasaray in action against Okay Yokuslu of Trabzonspor during a Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray at Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon, on Sunday. / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2017

Galatasaray suffered their first loss of the season in Turkey's Super Lig's tenth match week, at the hands of Trabzonspor with a final score of 2-1 at the Medical Park Stadium in the northeastern city of Trabzon on Sunday evening.

Trabzonspor, who previously faced two back-to-back losses, started the match in attacking mood and hungry for goals, while Galatasaray tried to slow down their opponents with counter-attacks.

The first half of the match ended goalless, but in the 45th minute, Olcay Sahan from Trabzonspor and Sofiane Feghouli from Galatasaray were sent off the field after a scuffle.

The second half started nicely for Trabzonspor when the team found an opening with a goal by striker Dame N'Doye in the 51st minute. Defender Ugur Demirok's header was saved by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. However, N'Doye was inside the six yard box to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Deflection

In the 69th minute, Yusuf Yazici took a shot with his left foot during a counter-attack, it was deflected by defender Jason Denayer, deceiving Muslera and going into the net. The goal gave Trabzonspor a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Galatasaray managed to pull one back in the 86th minute with a powerful strike by winger Garry Rodrigues, but it was too little too late.

Trabzonspor managed to increase their points to 12 while Galatasaray stayed on top of the table with 23 points.

The league's tenth match week will end on Monday when Galatasaray’s arch-rivals Fenerbahce take on Kayserispor in Istanbul.

SOURCE:AA
