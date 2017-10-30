Seven Palestinians were killed Monday as Israel blew up what it said was a tunnel stretching from the Gaza Strip into its territory, a rare case of such an incident since a devastating 2014 war.

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the Hamas-led Gazan health ministry, confirmed seven men had been killed, with a further 12 injured.

Two came from Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, while the other five were from the Hamas-allied militant group Islamic Jihad, the two groups confirmed.

Their deaths were announced after Israel “neutralised a terror tunnel leading into southern Israel,” military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists.

“The tunnel was detonated from within Israel, close to the security fence. The (Israeli army) actions are in light of this grave and unacceptable violation of Israeli sovereignty.”

He added, however, that the Israeli military was not seeking a further escalation.

Conricus said the tunnel was targeted around two kilometres (less than two miles) from the Israeli village of Kissufim, but added that no Israelis had been in danger.

He said the tunnel was still being dug and no opening was found in Israeli territory. The military had been monitoring it for “some time”, Conricus said, declining to say when it was first discovered.

He could not confirm whether the tunnel belonged to Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, but said Israel nevertheless holds Hamas responsible for all such activity from the Palestinian enclave.

Conricus said Israel used advanced technology to locate the tunnel, but declined to elaborate.

There was no immediate response from Hamas.

In April 2016, Israel’s military said it had located and destroyed a tunnel extending from the Gaza Strip into Israel in the first such discovery since the devastating 2014 conflict.