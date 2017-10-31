South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics logged a record profit of 11.2 trillion won ($10 billion) in the July to September period, it said on Tuesday, its best for any quarter.

The world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker has had its de facto leader jailed for bribery and faced a recall of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 device.

But its net profits soared 148 percent on the same period a year ago, it said in a statement, thanks to strong demand for its memory chips and a recovery in smartphone sales with the roll-out of the new generation Galaxy Note 8.

The figures come only two weeks after chief executive Kwon Oh-hyun resigned, saying the South's biggest firm was facing an "unprecedented crisis" and its current profitability was "merely a fruit of decisions and investment made in the past."

The firm described Tuesday's numbers as an "overall robust performance."

Operating profit nearly tripled on-year to 14.5 trillion won – also a quarterly record – it said in a regulatory filing.

Third-quarter sales also surged to a quarterly record of 62.05 trillion won.

Double dividend

Samsung Electronics is the key subsidiary of the sprawling Samsung Group, whose heir Lee Jae-yong was found guilty in August of bribery, perjury and other charges stemming from payments to the secret confidante of ousted president Park Geun-Hye.

Lee, who was jailed for five years, says he is innocent and is appealing.