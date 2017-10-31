Around 400,000 people are trying to survive in the Eastern Ghouta district of Damascus that has been under siege of the Syrian regime for four years.

A tightening siege by the regime forces has pushed people to the verge of famine in the Eastern suburbs, residents and aid workers said last week, bringing desperation to the only major rebel enclave near the Syrian capital.

Among them is a Sudanese man and his family.

" I can't wait to get out. I wish to go home and see my country my friends, my loved ones, my siblings, my mum, I would love to see them if they are still alive," said Mirsal Ali, a Sudanese Syrian.

TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones has the story.

Acute need

More than 13 million people inside Syria still need humanitarian assistance and nearly half are in "acute need" as a result of having fled their homes, of hostilities, and of limited access to food, health care and other basic needs, the UN humanitarian chief said on Monday.

Mark Lowcock told the Security Council the number of Syrians who have been displaced within the country for a long time has dropped from 6.3 million to 6.1 million.