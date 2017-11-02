An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition has killed 29 people and wounded 17 others in Yemen.

The attack hit a market and hotel in Saada. The western province is the main stronghold of Houthi rebels and lies on the border with Saudi Arabia.

According to a Houthi-run news agency, Sabaa, all the victims were civilians.

The Saudi coalition did not yet comment on whether the air strike has been carried out by them, but they enforce an air blockade on Houthi-held areas and they are the only force whose warplanes are known to operate in Yemen’s north along the Saudi border.

In October, the United Nations blacklisted the coalition for killing civilians and children.

The coalition was also put to the annual list of shame by the UN last year, but Saudi Arabia forced a reversal by threatening to cut off its funding to UN programmes.