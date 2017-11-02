President Donald Trump tapped Jerome Powell on Thursday to replace Janet Yellen at the helm of the Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

Powell, 64, is seen as a safe pick whose selection will likely assure investors hoping for continuity at the central bank.

Some analysts see Powell, though, as more inclined than Yellen to ease financial regulations and possibly to favour a faster pace of rate increases.

Trump made the announcement in a Rose Garden ceremony with Powell standing beside him. He said Powell had earned the "respect and admiration of his colleagues" in his five years on the Fed's board.