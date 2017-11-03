WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's Netanyahu expresses hope for regional peace
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expresses hope in a US peace initiative and praises US President Donald Trump for a fresh approach.
Israel's Netanyahu expresses hope for regional peace
Israil's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said at London's Chatham House think-tank on Friday that he hopes for a US peace initiative to bring the Israelis and Palestinians back to negotiations. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2017

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he hoped a US peace initiative would work and praised President Donald Trump for taking a fresh approach to bringing the Israelis and Palestinians back to negotiations.

For at least two decades, the goal of US-led diplomacy has been a "two-state solution," meaning an independent Palestinian state living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.

But Trump has not publicly recommitted to a two-state solution. Instead he states it is up to the two parties to work out in peace talks.

Netanyahu was asked during a visit to London to commemorate the 1917 British declaration of support for a Jewish homeland if he felt now was the moment for peace in the region. Noting Trump's involvement in peace efforts, he said: "Hope so."

"What's being discussed now is an American initiative. Obviously we make our interests and our concerns known to Mr Trump. He's coming with a sort of refreshing 'can-do' thing ... they're trying to think out of the box," Netanyahu said at London's Chatham House think tank.

Recommended

Netanyahu previously expressed doubts about the Trump initiative, telling France's President Emmanuel Macron in July that it would be difficult to move forward quickly because he felt Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas may not be able to deliver on commitments he had made.

But he also said that more countries in the region were now beginning to engage constructively with Israel.

"The reason I draw hope from the moment is because of the larger shift in Arab-Israeli relations with the countries of the region. I cannot emphasise how dramatic that is," Netanyahu said.

The Palestinians seek to establish an independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank – territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war – and the Gaza Strip, with Occupied East Jerusalem as its capital. 

Most Israelis want all of Jerusalem as their capital and reject a full return to 1967 borderlines as a threat to their security. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'