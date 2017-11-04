Togo's government has scrapped a ban on weekday marches after a series of anti-government protests defied the order, the country's security minister and the opposition said on Saturday.

The restrictions were introduced on October 10 on security grounds following a wave of demonstrations that saw hundreds of thousands of people on the streets calling for the removal of President Faure Gnassingbe.

Some protests had resulted in violent clashes with police and soldiers and come amid calls from a coalition of 14 opposition parties for Gnassingbe to step down. In addition, they demand a limit of two five-year terms to be introduced for presidents.

"The measure banning marches during the week has been lifted," Togo's security minister, Colonel Yark Damehame, said. He added security forces were at marches purely as "observers".

"It's up to the organisers to flag up troublemakers," he said.

Unlawful

Coalition spokesman Eric Dupuy said the original protest ban was unlawful. "The regime has to learn to respect the laws of the land."

Talks have been held to discuss the itinerary for planned marches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, he added.

A government official said there was an agreement to ensure "peaceful protests", with demonstrators sticking to agreed routes and the security forces ordered to be "professional and patient".

France – the former colonial power in Togo – and others have expressed concern at reports of plain-clothes militia working alongside the military and being involved in beatings last month.