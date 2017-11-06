WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexican police find seven dismembered bodies
Earlier this year, Mexican police made the grisly discovery of six decapitated bodies in the region as well as the corpses of four more men in the town of Chilapa.
Mexican police find seven dismembered bodies
Police officers stand guard outside the Attorney General's Office for Special Investigations on Organized Crime (SEIDO), after Mexico has captured a drug kingpin Victor Manuel Felix Beltran, nicknamed “El Vic" in Mexico City, Mexico October 26, 2017 (File Photo) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2017

Seven charred and dismembered corpses were found on Sunday inside garbage bags on a dirt road in a southeastern Mexican town disputed by opium gum dealers, regional authorities said. 

Chilapa, home to some 120,000 people, lies in a mountain region in the state of Guerrero where opium poppies are grown and drug cartels fight for control of heroin trafficking.

Regional security authority spokesman Roberto Alvarez said criminal gangs are engaged in turf wars to dominate the trade of opium gum, which is a dried latex extracted from the bulbs of poppies to develop heroin.

Recommended

Earlier this year, Mexican police made the grisly discovery of six decapitated bodies in the region as well as the corpses of four more men in Chilapa.

The town is a violent hotspot situated just 38 km (23 miles) from Ayotzinapa, home to the teacher training college attended by 43 students who disappeared at the hands of corrupt police in 2014.

And at least 16 people were reported missing in Chilapa in May 2015, after an armed group of 300 people occupied the town for several days.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'