The Turkish Red Crescent Society head on Sunday criticised the hierarchy of the UN Security Council where only five countries have veto powers.

"Today the world system and security policies are determined by – a minority – the Security Council," Kerem Kinik told a joint press briefing of the Red Cross and Red Crescent statutory meetings held from November 5-11 in Antalya.

"This system has to change. It needs to be reconsidered with a humanistic approach," he said.

He lamented the growing attacks on aid workers.

“Aid workers who are part of peacekeeping projects need to be protected,” he said.

“Therefore the voice our movement raises today is the voice of humanity. It is a voice to increase the security of people affected by conflicts,” he added.

Elhadj As Sy, secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said his organisation provides health facilities in 190 countries, without any discrimination based on nationality, race, class or religion.