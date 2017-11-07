US President Donald Trump asked Congress on Monday for $4 billion to support missile defence to counter the threat from North Korea, just ahead of his first visit to South Korea since taking office in January.

"This request supports additional efforts to detect, defeat, and defend against any North Korean use of ballistic missiles against the United States, its deployed forces, allies, or partners," Trump wrote in a letter to Congress.

Trump repeated his request that Congress provide $1.6 billion to build a wall on the US border with Mexico. Trump's plan to construct the wall was a centrepiece of his successful presidential campaign, but it has been questioned by some of his fellow Republicans, as well as most Democrats, in Congress.

He made his request during his maiden trip to Asia as president, featuring repeated meetings with regional partners and others largely focused on how to address North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump had originally asked for $9.9 billion for the year ending in September 30, 2018, for missile defence, which some lawmakers had dismissed as too low.

Trump's request included $700,000 to repair damage to Navy ships after recent fatal collisions and $1.2 billion for increased troop levels in Afghanistan and the administration's South Asia strategy in his supplemental budget request.

The budget request said the funds for South Asia would support the deployment of 3,500 more troops.